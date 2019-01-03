Man Group plc Acquires 68,735 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 913.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Selective Insurance Group worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.10 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

