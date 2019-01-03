Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3,695.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 184,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,577,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,278,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,694,000 after purchasing an additional 101,527 shares during the period. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $512,202.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,356,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 target price on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.89.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $212.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $200.29 and a one year high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.08 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/man-group-plc-decreases-stake-in-vail-resorts-inc-mtn.html.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.