Man Group plc Lowers Stake in AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS)

Man Group plc reduced its position in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,503,199 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.32% of AK Steel worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 790,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 244,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,024,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,357,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKS stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $709.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.60. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.80.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price target on AK Steel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Clarkson Capital upgraded AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded AK Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

In other AK Steel news, CEO Roger K. Newport bought 10,000 shares of AK Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,729.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

