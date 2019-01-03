Man Group plc Purchases 14,819 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.16% of Bottomline Technologies worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $759,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,338,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $338,099.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,123 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

