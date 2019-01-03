Marina Biotech (MRNA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marina Biotech (OTCMKTS:MRNA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America began coverage on Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Marina Biotech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marina Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.38.

Marina Biotech stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Marina Biotech has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

About Marina Biotech

Marina Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics primarily for hypertension, arthritis, pain, and oncology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Prestalia, a single-pill fixed dose combination (FDC) of perindopril argenine, an angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor; and amlodipine besylate, a calcium channel blocker for the treatment of hypertension.

