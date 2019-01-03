MarineMax (HZO) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. CL King downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Ifs Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on MarineMax from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on MarineMax to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,871. The company has a market cap of $500.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.00. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $308.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,041.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,492,588. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

