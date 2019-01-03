Markel Co. (MKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,215.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,361.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Markel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,090.00, for a total value of $162,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,096.50 per share, with a total value of $274,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449 shares of company stock worth $470,657 in the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL stock traded down $14.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,007.43. The stock had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,300. Markel has a 1-year low of $954.39 and a 1-year high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.