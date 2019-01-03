Markel (MKL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $1,163.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand the company’s international footprint. Solid performance by the Insurance and Reinsurance segment should continue to drive premiums and stands to benefit from niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. Markel continues to deliver solid results, banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, positioning it well for long term growth. It is also judiciously raising rates across all its products. Markel boasts a solid capital position, enabling it to engage in share buybacks. However, escalating expenses weigh on margins. Shares of Markel have underperformed the industry in a year.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Markel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,215.75.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $11.69 on Wednesday, reaching $1,010.55. 179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,908. Markel has a 52 week low of $954.39 and a 52 week high of $1,228.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. Markel had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Markel will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.10, for a total value of $100,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,387,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,090.00, for a total transaction of $162,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 449 shares of company stock valued at $470,657. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 636.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

