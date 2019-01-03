MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Position Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17,748.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 68,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 25.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $5,052,835.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,986 shares in the company, valued at $223,583,182.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total value of $542,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX opened at $209.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.09 and a 12-month high of $231.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.71.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

