MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Receives $215.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,536. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.18. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $172.09 and a 12 month high of $231.33.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 29.40%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total value of $542,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $5,052,835.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,986 shares in the company, valued at $223,583,182.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $39,268,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,875,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,687,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 23.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,419,000 after buying an additional 151,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,770,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $22,087,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

