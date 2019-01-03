MarketAxess (MKTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “MarketAxess Holdings’ revenues have been consistently rising for the past several years on the back of a steady increase in commission. Its growth strategies such as acquisitions and alliances have also contributed to its top-line improvement. Its product suite of the highly demanded U.S. high-grade floating rate and other credit bonds are likely to broaden its scope for volume growth. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry, year to date. Escalating costs remain a woe for the company for quite some time. Moreover, with the ongoing investments in several areas, the expenses are going to increase in the upcoming quarters.”

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised MarketAxess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.71.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $209.21 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $172.09 and a 1 year high of $231.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.18.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $101.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total transaction of $542,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total value of $5,052,835.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,583,182.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $100,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $113,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.