Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in Winmark Co. (WINA)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.12% of Winmark worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Winmark by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 18.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Winmark by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Murphy sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.57, for a total transaction of $694,956.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,555 shares in the company, valued at $694,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $301,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,182,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,438 shares of company stock worth $1,289,734. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $158.00 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $187.10. The company has a market cap of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/martingale-asset-management-l-p-grows-stake-in-winmark-co-wina.html.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.