Martingale Asset Management L P Has $849,000 Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 70,745 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 17,736 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

NYSE:DKS opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

