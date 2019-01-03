Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 14,546 Shares of AVX Co. (AVX)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AVX were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AVX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,499,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,178,000 after acquiring an additional 157,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AVX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,242,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AVX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AVX by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 180,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

AVX opened at $15.66 on Thursday. AVX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.04.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $456.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. AVX had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AVX Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

