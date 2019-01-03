Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0008

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $60,310.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

