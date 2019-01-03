Mastercard’s (MA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Mastercard (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $189.74 on Thursday. Mastercard has a one year low of $152.16 and a one year high of $225.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after purchasing an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,297,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,426,244,000 after acquiring an additional 609,214 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,329,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

