Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 368.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $2.00 target price on Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Dolphin Entertainment has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 7.60.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Dolphin Entertainment will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 1,741.1% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 185,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $304,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

