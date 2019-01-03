MBT Financial (MBTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of MBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Hovde Group lowered shares of MBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ MBTF opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.07. MBT Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. MBT Financial had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MBT Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 47,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MBT Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 81,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in MBT Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 804,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MBT Financial by 34.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MBT Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBT Financial Company Profile

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

