McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3,782.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $231,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGRC opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.47%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 1,841 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $97,573.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,284 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $69,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,325 shares of company stock worth $331,845 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGRC. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

