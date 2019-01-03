McKesson (MCK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “McKesson underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Dull performance in the European Pharmaceutical Solutions segment is a headwind. McKesson’s escalating operating expenses are concerns. Regulatory headwinds in the United Kingdom and Canada have been strong deterrents in the U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment. Price fluctuation of generic pharmaceuticals and stiff competition in the MedTech space add to the company’s woes. On the brighter side, McKesson recently announced a multi-year strategic growth initiative update to generate approximately $300 million to $400 million in annual pre-tax gross savings. The company has been riding on Medical-Surgical Solutions segment. The improvement in the company’s international sales is a major positive. Furthermore, management is optimistic about the recent acquisition of Medical Specialties Distributors.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.63.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $113.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,293. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

