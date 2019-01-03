McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,055 Shares of PPL Corp (PPL)

McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in PPL by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,829,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,899,000 after acquiring an additional 156,763 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PPL by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 323,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,581. PPL Corp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.89%.

In related news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $129,187.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,586.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 22,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $694,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,556 shares of company stock worth $953,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

