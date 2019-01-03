McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,667 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.3% of McQueen Ball & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 230,251 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,155,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,340 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $176,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 295,453 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 477,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

