MDU Resources Group (MDU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources continues to expand operations through strategic acquisitions, which have boosted performance. The company is overcoming seasonality related risks, through its two-platform business model. The company is poised to gain in the long run from large capital projects and rising backlog in the construction companies. In last three months shares of MDU Resources have declined narrower than its industry. The company to some extent rely on capital markets for funds to carry out acquisitions and complete organic projects. The rising interest rates will increase capital expenses of the company and hurt margins. Strict government regulations and related additional costs are likely to dent growth.”

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,839,000 after purchasing an additional 277,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

