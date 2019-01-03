MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”

JMP Securities cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRT. Citigroup downgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.89.

NYSE:MRT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 19,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,630. MedEquities Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $217.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.30.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 57,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $446,997.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,287 shares of company stock worth $3,715,805. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

