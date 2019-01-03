Medtronic (MDT) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Medtronic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.75.

Medtronic stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 89,912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,505,000 after buying an additional 16,993,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $738,453,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 28,068.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,177,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,585,000 after buying an additional 3,166,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,182,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Medtronic by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,200,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,435,000 after buying an additional 1,469,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

