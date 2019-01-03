Meet Group Inc (MEET) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Purchases 109,300 Shares

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 109,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $506,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 151,716 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $697,893.60.

On Friday, December 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 104,504 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $441,006.88.

On Friday, December 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 263,852 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,310.28.

On Monday, December 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 51,405 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $193,796.85.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 203,794 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $804,986.30.

On Thursday, December 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 170,727 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $677,786.19.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 130,802 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $498,355.62.

On Friday, October 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 757,808 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,418.24.

On Friday, October 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 155,229 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $683,007.60.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 171,529 shares of Meet Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $751,297.02.

Meet Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.74. 1,712,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $342.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. Meet Group Inc has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.63.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.85 million. Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. On average, analysts predict that Meet Group Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 316.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEET shares. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

