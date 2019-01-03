Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of MBIN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $109,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as a diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

