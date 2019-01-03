Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,183.1% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 163,270 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 468,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.07.

In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total value of $20,510,248.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,879 shares in the company, valued at $20,510,248.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,530,574. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

