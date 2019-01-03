Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 163,270 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 468,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 25,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $20,510,248.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,510,248.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,043 shares of company stock valued at $45,530,574 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.07.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/merck-co-inc-mrk-shares-bought-by-trust-co-of-virginia-va.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.