MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (MRBK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MRBK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of -0.29. MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.04% of MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

MERIDIAN BK PAO/SH Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

