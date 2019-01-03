Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.70 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $35.70 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00016984 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.03862736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00029366 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 57,237,068 coins and its circulating supply is 54,707,935 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, RightBTC and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

