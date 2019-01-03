MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 130,438 CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CNX Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 22.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 81,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CNX Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 54.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $1,195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

