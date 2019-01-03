MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $282.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.28 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $46,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,483.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $338,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,050.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $504,905 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

