Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) will announce $21.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Metropolitan Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.15 million and the lowest is $20.90 million. Metropolitan Bank posted sales of $21.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will report full-year sales of $83.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $83.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.90 million, with estimates ranging from $93.40 million to $94.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Metropolitan Bank.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.70%.

MCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. 31,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $253.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.12. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 364,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

