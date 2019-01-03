MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0285 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 15th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. 131,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,450. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

