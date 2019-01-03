Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shares Gap Down to $71.92

Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.57, but opened at $71.92. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $71.35, with a volume of 2652520 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.3645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $307,768.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,486.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $134,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,050,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 180,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

