Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,590 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,187,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $199,643,000 after acquiring an additional 123,576 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,373,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $764,229,000 after acquiring an additional 251,996 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,877,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,084,038,000 after buying an additional 79,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 260,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $782.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $83.83 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

