Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,132 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,397,574 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,209,934,000 after buying an additional 258,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,073,529,000 after buying an additional 3,328,581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,451,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,411,199,000 after buying an additional 673,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,297,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,297,394,000 after buying an additional 1,398,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,806,983,000 after buying an additional 726,904 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $83.83 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

WARNING: “Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/microsoft-co-msft-shares-sold-by-pittenger-anderson-inc.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.