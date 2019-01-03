Mimecast Ltd (MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 2,453 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $83,402.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $661,875.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $661,875.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, Peter Bauer sold 11,250 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $389,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. 141,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,820. Mimecast Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mimecast from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

