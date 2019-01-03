MINDBODY Inc (MB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.69% of MINDBODY worth $110,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 81,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 712,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after buying an additional 81,475 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000.

Shares of MINDBODY stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.80 and a beta of -0.35. MINDBODY Inc has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $45.50.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.99 million. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $351,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $585,032.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,714 shares of company stock worth $4,401,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

MB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on MINDBODY in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MINDBODY from $3,200.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on MINDBODY in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

