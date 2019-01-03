MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $29,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,418.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

