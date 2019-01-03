Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Director Sells $22,912.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $22,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ronna Romney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $28,246.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 189.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $154.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89,845 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 185.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $200,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $211,000.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

