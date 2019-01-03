Molina Healthcare (MOH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

MOH stock opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $28,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $135,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,594 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,264.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 89,845 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 185.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

