Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 594,182 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 573,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.05.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 158.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $59,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,136 shares of company stock worth $106,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $75,717,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,681,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,880,000 after buying an additional 925,524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,208,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,174,000 after buying an additional 336,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,597,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after buying an additional 280,177 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

