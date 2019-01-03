Momo Inc (MOMO) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.29% of Momo worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. ValuEngine raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. 86 Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.97.

Momo stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.03. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. Momo had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/03/momo-inc-momo-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.