Moneygram International (MGI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Moneygram International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of MGI stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moneygram International will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moneygram International by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moneygram International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 131,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Moneygram International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,335,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 128,863 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Moneygram International by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 541,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 302,614 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

