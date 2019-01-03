Moody’s (MCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody’s have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history as it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have remained stable ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results. While the company remains well positioned to boost profitability on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry, diverse revenue base, strategic acquisitions and disintermediation of credit markets, stricter regulatory landscape, slowdown in bond issuances and stiff competition across the credit rating industry continue to be major concerns. Further, as it continues to invest in franchise and grow inorganically, expenses are expected to remain elevated, thereby hurting bottom-line growth to some extent.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Moody’s from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.92.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $137.89. 35,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Moody’s had a return on equity of 412.48% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,561 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $819,858.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

