Morgan Stanley Acquires 612,589 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $79,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 20.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 680,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 92,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 7.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 104,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter.

NEA opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

