Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,134.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,409 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $112,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 807.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,458,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,045 shares of company stock worth $6,854,867. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

