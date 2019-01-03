Motorola Solutions (MSI) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a report published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $129.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorola remains poised to gain from solid organic growth, disciplined capital deployment and a favorable global macroeconomic environment. It expects to witness strong demand across land mobile radio products, services and software, while the integration of Avigilon is likely to continue to outperform expectations. As the leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services, Motorola has successfully managed a steady revenue stream. The company is expanding its software offerings to provide solutions across various segments of the public safety workflow. Motorola’s competitive position along with an attractive portfolio for large addressable markets and a healthy balance sheet augur well for future growth. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, headwinds in currency translation remain a cause of concern as Motorola generates significant revenues outside the United States.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Gabelli downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $114.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $89.18 and a 1 year high of $133.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.85%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $385,611.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,854,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,064,089 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 446.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,537.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

